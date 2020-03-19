|
|
|
VAN DER SLUIS, Willy. Willy, Dad, Poppa, Uncle Willy or Will. Our head of family left us to fend for ourselves. His life's work was to prepare us to be strong, capable, compassionate, family- orientated individuals. He'd be proud because we're still trying, but by crikey we miss his voice, his firm hand on our shoulder, his guidance, his strength, his humour and his laugh, his perspective and him being present with us. From all the Van der Sluis clan.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020