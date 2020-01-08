|
VAN DER PUTTEN, Jacoba (nee van de Weijer) (Frances). Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on 5 January 2020. Born in 1922 Frances lived a full life, with a lot of adventure and hard work. She will be fondly remembered by everyone she met over many years in her community. Wife of the late Harry van der Putten and loving mother and mother-in-law to the late Maria Welsh, Frances and Doug, Harry and Karen van der Putten and Joanne and Noel. Dearly loved Oma, Grandma and Nan to Daniel, Clinton and Kylie, Brett and Jenni, Anyah and Michael, Jason, Shane and Kyle. Great Gran to 12 beautiful great grandchildren. A very special thankyou to Possum Bourne Ryman staff and caregivers for their care and compassion. The family would also like to acknowledge her friends and the Dutch Community in Pukekohe and Holland for their contribution to Mum's life. Respecting Mum's wishes she was cremated on 7 January 2020 and a private family-only service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020