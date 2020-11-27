|
VAN DER LINDEN, Helen (nee Morris). On 25th of November 2020 Helen passed peacefully in her sleep at Remuera Rise Care unit, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Sister and Sister in law of Robert and Kate, Mum and Mother-in-law of Lesley and Freddie, Lane and Suzie, Arna and Simon, Mark and Michelle, Gran to Khan, Samantha and Sophie, Great-Gran to Ava and Ella. A private family cremation will be held. A memorial celebration of Helen's life will be held in the New Year. Date and venue to be confirmed early 2021. All messages to the van der Linden family c/- Davis Funerals PO Box 56013 Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020