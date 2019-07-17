|
|
|
van der HOEK, Aart. 1 June 1932 - 16 July 2019. Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital. Loving father and father-in-law of Ron and Linda, Ingrid and Neil Davies. Special Poppa of 7 grandchildren and all his great grandchildren. A service will be held in Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 10.30am on Thursday 18th July 2019. Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 16, Whangarei Hospital for their amazing care of Aart. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Cancer Society, P.O. Box 8100, Kensington, Whangarei 0145, would be appreciated. All communications to the van der Hoek Family, C/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019