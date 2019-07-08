|
MATSON, Denzil Marie (nee Curtis, Loveday, Poulsen). Sadly passed away as a result of a short illness, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Jeff Matson, much loved mum of Debbie, Cyndee and Kristine, stepmum to Quentin and Anthony. Proud Gran to Charlotte and Brianna; Luka and Alex; Emma and Kate. A private family service for Denzil will be held on Tuesday 9th July 2019, followed by a celebration of her life at the Kensington Bowling Club, 9 Huapai Street, Kensington, Whangarei at 2.30pm. All communications to Denzil's family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019