ANTROBUS, Dennis William. Of Feilding, passed away peacefully on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Scott and Megan, Haidee and Jason Ellis, Philip and Nicola, Caren and Jeff Karika. Sadly missed Poppa to his nine grandchildren. Former husband and good friend of Laraine. Much loved brother of Ken. Messages to the Antrobus family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In accordance with Dennis's wishes, a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be held in Otaki at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020