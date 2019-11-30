Home

Dennis Walter PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Dennis Walter. Passed away on 26 November 2019 at Auckland City Hospital aged 75 years. Loved husband and friend of Dianne. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicole and Chris and Amanda. Super grandpa to Cooper. Loving brother of Vic and Mary. The family would like to thank all staff on the Marino Ward at Auckland Hospital for all their amazing love and care. A service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held on Monday 2 December, 1.30pm at Purewa Cemetery, 100/102 St Johns Road Meadowbank State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
