CARMICHAEL, Dennis Sydney (Denny). At Althorp (Radius Care) Tauranga, on December 15, 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, beloved Father of Ian Jim Leigh and Father in law of Jane. Grandfather to Jason Holly Heather Craig and Carla. Great Grandfather to Johnson Cameron Chelsea and Callum. In respect of Denny's wishes a private cremation was held. A family and friends memorial will be held at a later date. Denny held a special place in our family's hearts. He will be sadly missed. An extra special heartfelt thanks to Munro at Althorp.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019