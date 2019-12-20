Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis CARMICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Sydney (Denny) CARMICHAEL

Add a Memory
Dennis Sydney (Denny) CARMICHAEL Notice
CARMICHAEL, Dennis Sydney (Denny). At Althorp (Radius Care) Tauranga, on December 15, 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, beloved Father of Ian Jim Leigh and Father in law of Jane. Grandfather to Jason Holly Heather Craig and Carla. Great Grandfather to Johnson Cameron Chelsea and Callum. In respect of Denny's wishes a private cremation was held. A family and friends memorial will be held at a later date. Denny held a special place in our family's hearts. He will be sadly missed. An extra special heartfelt thanks to Munro at Althorp.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -