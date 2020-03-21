Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Dennis Stanley TANNER Notice
TANNER, Dennis Stanley. Peacefully passed away 17 March 2020 at Hilda Ross, aged 87 years. Treasured husband of Bev, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Chris and Rebecca, Robyn and Andrew, Richard and Vicki, Kaye and Richard. Cherished Poppa of 14 grandchildren and loved brother of Keith. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Bev and family would understand if you decided not to attend due to the current situation. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Hilda Ross for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Tanner family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
