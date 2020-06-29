Home

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Service
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Dennis Maxwell (farmer) SIEVERTS

Dennis Maxwell (farmer) SIEVERTS Notice
SIEVERTS, Dennis Maxwell (farmer). Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2020, Aged 78. Dennis will be remembered for his love of farming, his cows, kindness, determination, integrity and his many achievements over the years. He will be forever and sadly missed by all. A service for Dennis to celebrate his life will be held at 10am on Thursday 2 July at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North. Rest in peace Dennis, your work is done. Close the gate and leave your boots by the door.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
