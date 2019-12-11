Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis MAUGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis MAUGHAM


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dennis MAUGHAM Notice
MAUGHAM, Dennis. Ex Royal Navy. Of County Durham. 30 January 1919 to 7 December 2019. Much loved father, father-in-law, granddad, great granddad and great great granddad. Private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of his life, Friday, 13 December 2019 - 2.00p.m. Please contact Anna Barker 021 2800 910 for venue. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. - Dr. Seuss Messages to the Maugham family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -