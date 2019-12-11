|
MAUGHAM, Dennis. Ex Royal Navy. Of County Durham. 30 January 1919 to 7 December 2019. Much loved father, father-in-law, granddad, great granddad and great great granddad. Private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of his life, Friday, 13 December 2019 - 2.00p.m. Please contact Anna Barker 021 2800 910 for venue. Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. - Dr. Seuss Messages to the Maugham family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019