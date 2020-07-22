Home

Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 - 102 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Dennis Leslie DOO

Dennis Leslie DOO Notice
DOO, Dennis Leslie. On 17 July 2020 (peacefully) in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Melva. Loved father and father-in-law of Warren and Marina, Martin and Helen. Loved grandfather of India, Anthony and Charlie. A Service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 - 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland at 12 noon, Saturday 25 July 2020 prior to interment in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
