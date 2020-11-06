|
BAILEY, Dennis Johnson. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 4 November 2020 Aged 80. Loved Husband of Glenda for 54 Years. Loved Father of Diane and Bart Dinger, Steven and Elaine and Craig. Loved Pop of Laura, Jayden, Braxton, Andina, Trista, Donovan, Natasha and Harrison. A Memorial Service for Dennis will be held in the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha on Tuesday, 10 November 2020 at 11.30am In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bailey family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020