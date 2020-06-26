Home

Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Dennis John David LEWIS


1949 - 2020
Dennis John David LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Dennis John David (Senior). 8 March 1949 - 23 June 2020. Son of the late Violet Lewis. Former husband to TeAruru More-Daniela. Father of May, Dennis Jnr, Violetti, Daniel, Jean-Paul. Loved by all his children, 16 grand-children and 1 great grand-child. He was a legend and left a huge impact through the rugby league community and security circles. He will be forever missed by his immediate and extended families. Endless love, rest easy Poppa D. Dennis is laying in state at his home at 19 Harmel Rd, Glendene. A service will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home at 3 View Rd, Henderson on Saturday, 27 June at 11am, followed by a private cremation at the Waikumete Crematorium following his service.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020
