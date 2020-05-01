|
CROMPTON, Dennis John. Sadly, passed away on the 28th April 2020 aged 77 years. Much loved husband of the late Yvonne Jean. Exceptional dad of Michelle, Jacqui and Neville. Proud poppa of Alyssa, Isla, Cooper, Cruze and Ryden. The family wish to thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village for their care and support, especially LaToya Brownlee. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date, details to be confirmed. All communications to the Crompton family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020