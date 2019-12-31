|
HEWETSON, Dennis. 13 May 1951 - 27 December 2019. Deeply loved, adored, treasured and admired husband, Dad and besotted Pa of Denise (and the late Lee); Danya, Hamish, Rocco and Monty; Traan, Reuben, Indie and Matai; Mel, Jay, Cooper and Mila; Mark, Megan, Koby and Harper. Our rock: our everything. Service to be held at The Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Road, Dargaville, at 11:00am, on Thursday, 2nd January 2020, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019