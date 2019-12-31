Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Dargaville Town Hall
37 Hokianga Road
Dargaville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis HEWETSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis HEWETSON


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dennis HEWETSON Notice
HEWETSON, Dennis. 13 May 1951 - 27 December 2019. Deeply loved, adored, treasured and admired husband, Dad and besotted Pa of Denise (and the late Lee); Danya, Hamish, Rocco and Monty; Traan, Reuben, Indie and Matai; Mel, Jay, Cooper and Mila; Mark, Megan, Koby and Harper. Our rock: our everything. Service to be held at The Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Road, Dargaville, at 11:00am, on Thursday, 2nd January 2020, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -