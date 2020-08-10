|
|
|
HAMILTON, Dennis. Passed away at home on 7th August 2020 in his 80th year, surrounded by love. Deeply loved husband and soul mate of Jeanette, treasured father, loved brother and adored Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Your love your kindness and your wisdom will be forever in our hearts A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 12th August at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020