Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis HAMILTON

Add a Memory
Dennis HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Dennis. Passed away at home on 7th August 2020 in his 80th year, surrounded by love. Deeply loved husband and soul mate of Jeanette, treasured father, loved brother and adored Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Your love your kindness and your wisdom will be forever in our hearts A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 12th August at 3.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -