WIGHT, Dennis George. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th May 2020 at the Mercy Hospice in Ponsonby, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl, loved father of Craig, Vaughan and Gareth and grandfather of Jasmine. Dearly loved brother of Thyra and brother-in-law of Philip, Uncle to Carissa and Michael. Dearly loved brother of Judy and brother-in-law of Jan, Uncle to Karl and Bianca. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Christine and Eddie Goodes and Uncle to Michelle, Sonia, Michael and families. You stuck it out till the end never wavering in your determination to see it through. Finally you have the peace you deserve. We will all miss you terribly. May you rest in peace with the Lord. Special thanks go to Mercy Hospice Ponsonby whose special care helped Dennis through and Auckland City Hospital for their wonderful care and support at a difficult time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020