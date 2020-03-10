Home

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Christopher's Chapel
Devonport Naval Base
View Map
Dennis George PRINGLE


1944 - 2020
PRINGLE, Dennis George.
PRINGLE, Dennis George. Born June 30, 1944. Passed away on March 07, 2020. LTCDR, RNZN Retired Service No 16712. A gentle, honourable man, set sail on his final voyage peacefully at home surrounded by all of his family. Beloved and adored husband, best friend and soulmate of Sandra for 54 years. Adored Father and Father-In-Law of Lynn and Glenn, Jodi and Dani and Bertie. Grandfather of Tessa and Rose, plus Grandad to11 furbabies. No flowers please - Donations to Rosa Counselling Trust. A Service will be held at St Christopher's Chapel, Devonport Naval Base, Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11am. You require photo identification for entry to the Naval Base.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
