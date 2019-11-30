Home

Dennis Frederick HEATH

HEATH, Dennis Frederick. On November 24, 2019 peacefully, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband for 68 years of Elvira. Much loved dad of Paul and Kerry, loved brother of Derek (deceased), Frank and Brian, loved mentor of Paul Connolly. Our sincere thanks to the Orthopedic Surgical team, Wards 5 and 9 North Shore Hospital and all staff at Summerset Hobsonville for their loving care and compassion. In accordance with Dennis's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
