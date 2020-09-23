Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis THORP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Fielden THORP

Add a Memory
Dennis Fielden THORP Notice
THORP, Dennis Fielden. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 18th September 2020, aged 88. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 60 years, much loved father and father in law of Russell and Pearl Thorp, Jillian and Philip Tait, Shirley and Nigel Coleman, Deborah and Ashley Witheford, Alan and Libby Thorp. Adored grandfather of his 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Due to the covid restrictions, a private gathering for Dennis will be held on Saturday 26th September. Please contact [email protected] to receive the link to view the service live or at a later time. Any postal communications to Aroha Funerals, PO Box 25109 St Heliers, Auckland, 1740. Aroha Funerals 095270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -