THORP, Dennis Fielden. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 18th September 2020, aged 88. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 60 years, much loved father and father in law of Russell and Pearl Thorp, Jillian and Philip Tait, Shirley and Nigel Coleman, Deborah and Ashley Witheford, Alan and Libby Thorp. Adored grandfather of his 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Due to the covid restrictions, a private gathering for Dennis will be held on Saturday 26th September. Please contact [email protected] to receive the link to view the service live or at a later time. Any postal communications to Aroha Funerals, PO Box 25109 St Heliers, Auckland, 1740. Aroha Funerals 095270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020