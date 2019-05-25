Home

SKINNER, Dennis Edwin. On 22 May 2019 at Mercy Hospice, Dennis peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband, father and grandfather of Cath, Justine, Martine, Cam, Kate and Luca. Our sincere thanks to the amazing people at Mercy Hospice who helped us in so many ways. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144, in Dennis' memory would be so appreciated. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
