AYLING, Dennis Edward (Ticker). Born February 06, 1928. Passed away on January 29, 2020. Dennis Ayling, ex-C/Sgt Royal Marines, passed away peacefully on 29 January 2020 at the Ranfurly Rest Home. His funeral service will be at the Three Kings Congregational Church, 515 Mt Albert Road, Three Kings on 5 February at 11.00am. Loving father of Philip and Jacqui, grandfather of Angela and Nathan, Great Grandfather of Maddison and Tyler. Heartfelt thanks to the management and staff of the Ranfurly Rest Home for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020