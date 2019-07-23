|
MARSHALL, Dennis Charles. On 20 July 2019, passed peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret for 61 years. Loved father of Julie and Steve, Greg and Julie, Helen and Steve; loved grandfather of Catherine and Josh, Louise and Richy, Briar and Liam, Josh and Sara and six great grandchildren. At peace. A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday 25 July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Save the Children Fund, PO Box 6584 Marion Square, Wellington 6141 would be appreciated. All communications to the Marshall family, C/- PO Box 302-524, North Harbour, Auckland 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019