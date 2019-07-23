Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Charles MARSHALL

Add a Memory
Dennis Charles MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Dennis Charles. On 20 July 2019, passed peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret for 61 years. Loved father of Julie and Steve, Greg and Julie, Helen and Steve; loved grandfather of Catherine and Josh, Louise and Richy, Briar and Liam, Josh and Sara and six great grandchildren. At peace. A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Thursday 25 July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Save the Children Fund, PO Box 6584 Marion Square, Wellington 6141 would be appreciated. All communications to the Marshall family, C/- PO Box 302-524, North Harbour, Auckland 0751.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.