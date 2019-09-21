|
LANGFORD, Dennis Charles. Passed away peacefully at Lansdowne Hospital on 20 September 2019. Loved husband of Brenda for 63 years. Brother of Ian and Jean (England). Cherished father to Alison, Richard and Claire. Wonderful Grandad to Mandy, Stephen and Morgan, Shannon and Dan. Special thanks to the staff at Landsdowne Hospital and Dr Jack Lin for their kindness and care. A service for Dennis will be held at 11am on Wednesday 25 September at Bell House, Howick Historical Village, Lloyd Elsmore Park, Bell Rd, Pakuranga. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019