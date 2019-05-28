Home

Dennis Charles (Charlie) IRELAND

Notice

Dennis Charles (Charlie) IRELAND Notice
IRELAND, Dennis Charles (Charlie). Charlie's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with lovely messages, cards and flowers after the loss of a very much loved and treasured man. Thank you to those who came to celebrate Charlie's life. He will be greatly missed. A special thank you to the 'family' of the Bay View Bowling Club, and his wonderful friends and neighbours who spent so much time with Charlie when he needed you most. 'Gone but never forgotten.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
