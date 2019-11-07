|
WILSON, Dennis Brian (Denny). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 5th November 2019 after a short illness, aged 88. Formerly of Kaitaia and Cable Bay. Dearly loved husband of Zelda for 61 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Desi, Colin and Debra and Jan and Dave. Cherished Grandad of Nikki and Chris, Cory and Jane, Katrina, Andre and Marcus, Dane, Jesse and Ben and Kiara. Adored Great Grandad of Cayleigh and Azaria, Rocco and Willow. Heartfelt thanks to the team on ward 3 at North Shore Hospital for their care and support. A service will be held at Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia on Saturday 9th November at 1pm to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019