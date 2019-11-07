Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Brian (Denny) WILSON

Add a Memory
Dennis Brian (Denny) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Dennis Brian (Denny). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 5th November 2019 after a short illness, aged 88. Formerly of Kaitaia and Cable Bay. Dearly loved husband of Zelda for 61 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Desi, Colin and Debra and Jan and Dave. Cherished Grandad of Nikki and Chris, Cory and Jane, Katrina, Andre and Marcus, Dane, Jesse and Ben and Kiara. Adored Great Grandad of Cayleigh and Azaria, Rocco and Willow. Heartfelt thanks to the team on ward 3 at North Shore Hospital for their care and support. A service will be held at Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia on Saturday 9th November at 1pm to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -