Dennis Blair (Den) BOLTON


1938 - 2020
BOLTON, Dennis Blair (Den). Born November 24, 1938. Passed away on April 25, 2020. Loved husband of Glenyss, Father and Father-in-Law of Doone and Tom, Greg and Flora, and James and Amy. Beloved Grandad of Liam, Finn, Hazel, Mayla, Aiyana, Beau and Blake. Our sincere thanks to Aria Gardens for their wonderful care and support. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in Peace. A family service is to be held. Communications to 13 Caversham Drive, Torbay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
