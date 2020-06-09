Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Yvonne Gaynor SUTTON


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Denise Yvonne Gaynor SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Denise Yvonne Gaynor. Born 29 August 1929. Died 4th June 2020, suddenly, but peacefully after a long illness , at Auckland, formerly of Northcote. Loving wife of the late Robert, loved mother of Howard, Vivienne, Nancy, and Robert, and loved Nana of Rebecca and her many Australian grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Denise has been privately cremated. Communications to the Sutton family may be sent to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -