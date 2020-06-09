|
SUTTON, Denise Yvonne Gaynor. Born 29 August 1929. Died 4th June 2020, suddenly, but peacefully after a long illness , at Auckland, formerly of Northcote. Loving wife of the late Robert, loved mother of Howard, Vivienne, Nancy, and Robert, and loved Nana of Rebecca and her many Australian grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Denise has been privately cremated. Communications to the Sutton family may be sent to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020