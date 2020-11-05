Home

The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
09-361 6080
Service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Dominics Block House Bay Parish
34 Bolten Street
Block house Bay
View Map
Denise Marie McNICHOLL

McNICHOLL, Denise Marie. Denise passed away peacefully on 4 November 2020 at her much loved home in the bay, surrounded by family. Loved mother of Linda, Shelly, John, Phillip, Maria, Angela. Loved Grandmother of Shaun, Daniel, Ben, Ashley, Jasmine, Sarah, Jamie-Lee, Rhys, Tiare, Callum, Tom and great grandmother of Nicole, Luke, and Aria. Mother in Law to Kieron, Rob, Jacqui, Mark, and David. So well loved by all. A service for Denise will be held on Friday 6 November at 11am, St Dominics Block House Bay Parish, 34 Bolten Street, Block house Bay. The Natural Funeral Company PH 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
