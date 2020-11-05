|
|
|
McNICHOLL, Denise Marie. Denise passed away peacefully on 4 November 2020 at her much loved home in the bay, surrounded by family. Loved mother of Linda, Shelly, John, Phillip, Maria, Angela. Loved Grandmother of Shaun, Daniel, Ben, Ashley, Jasmine, Sarah, Jamie-Lee, Rhys, Tiare, Callum, Tom and great grandmother of Nicole, Luke, and Aria. Mother in Law to Kieron, Rob, Jacqui, Mark, and David. So well loved by all. A service for Denise will be held on Friday 6 November at 11am, St Dominics Block House Bay Parish, 34 Bolten Street, Block house Bay. The Natural Funeral Company PH 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020