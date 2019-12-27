|
HULFORD, Denise Lovona. Born October 24th, 1944 in Christchurch, NZ was called peacefully into heaven December 24th at age 75, with family at her side and after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Denise was the dearly loved wife of Robin married days shy of 55 years. Denise, the daughter of the late Gordan and Lovona Griffiths, is survived by her son Paul (wife Stephanie), daughter Julie (husband Paul), brothers, David (wife Jen), and Stewart (partner Julie). Cherished Nana of Marin, Zoe, Rowan, Jamie and Phoebe, aunty of nieces Debbie, Michelle and Wendy, and nephews Carl, Andrew, Ben, and Michael. Denise will be missed by all that knew her. Denise devoted her life to her family, a life long love of music and many years in business. Denise operated her own Accounting business for many years and served time as President for The Centre for New Zealand Music (SOUNZ), The Composers' Association of New Zealand (CANZ), the Taxation Institute of New Zealand (ITINZ) and as a Manager for YMCA youth migrant and refugee settlement programs. Was educated at Selwyn College in Auckland, obtained her LTCL in piano forte (Performance). After starting a family Denise completed her Bachelor of Music at Victoria University, and then graduated from The University of Auckland with her Masters in Music (Hons), all while raising her children. A funeral will be held Monday Dec 30th, 2019 at 10:30am at the Chapel at the Selwyn Heights Retirement Village, 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough, Auckland 1042. After the funeral a reception and celebration of Denise's life will be held in the hall adjacent to the Chapel from 12pm to approximately 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019