PERICLES, Denise Jewel (nee Wadham). Born 7 February 1956. Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Auckland Hospital 7 May 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Ralph and Marie (both deceased, of Dunedin). Much loved sister of Yvonne, Jan, Carl, Athol (deceased), and their respective spouses. Loving aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Loved mother of Khan. Loved partner of Bush. Resident of Claire House, especially loved and cared for by the staff and other residents. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held on Saturday 11 May, 9.30am at the Chapel of Tipene Funerals, Onehunga, followed by private cremation. Forever in our hearts. RIP.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
