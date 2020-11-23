|
BAYLEY, Denise. Our beloved Denise peacefully made her way to heaven early Saturday November 21, 2020. She will be dearly missed by sister Dianne and nephew Paul, and Chantal. Also, her cousin Cherry, and Carl, and brother's partner Jeanee. Daughter of the late John and Dorothy Bayley and sister to the late David Bayley. Very grateful for the care she received at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. A celebration of Denise's life will be held at Stonyridge Waiheke Island, 11:30am, Tuesday December 1. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020