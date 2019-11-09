Home

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
TREANOR, Denise Anne. Peacefully passed away on the 8th November 2019 aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Robert for 45 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Philip and Vicki, and Rhys and Diane. Proud nana of Cohen, Alice, Annie, Ava and Alicia. "Forever loved." The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of North Haven Hospice for their care and support. A service for Denise will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm, Tuesday 12th November 2019. All communications to the "Treanor" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
