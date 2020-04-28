Home

POWERED BY

Services
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
03-755 7993
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis PFAHLERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Victor PFAHLERT

Add a Memory
Denis Victor PFAHLERT Notice
PFAHLERT, Denis Victor. Passed away peacefully at the Allen Bryant Rest Home, Hokitika, on 22nd April 2020, in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Helen (Jane). Loved father and father-in-law of John and Liz (Paraparaumu), Patrick and Saren (Siem Reap), Mark and Rima (Hokitika), and David (dec). Loved grandfather of Brendan and Christine (Auckland), Amy and Jeromè (Wellington), Matthew (Vancouver); Ben and Tammy (Oxford), Reuben (Hokitika), Oliver (Melbourne) and Maia (Siem Reap); Caroline and Kyle Parker (Hokitika), Demelza Stuart and Daniel Tauwhare (Hokitika). Loved great- grandfather of Jasper and Isaac Dolman; James, Elijah and Heidi Pfahlert; Brooke and Kane Parker and Joe Tauwhare. Longtime friend of Sandra. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Ultimate Care Allen Bryant for their wonderful care of Denis over the last three years, and particularly for their support in the days before his passing. Acknowledgement is also made for the care Denis received from the Westland Medical Centre doctors and staff. Messages to The Pfahlert Family, 2 Whitcombe Terrace, Hokitika 7810. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private internment has been held. Thompson Funeral Directors Hokitika FDANZ (03) 755 7993
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -