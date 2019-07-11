IRWIN, Denis Melville (Denis). 2 March 1938 - 10 July 2019 Denis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private cremation to be followed by a gathering of family and friends at his home. You are welcome to join to celebrate his life and share memories on Saturday, 13 July, 2pm-6pm at 60 Sovereign Drive, Papamoa. Forever in our hearts - an adored family man who truly inspired us all with the love of his family. Our Captain has sailed his last ship. Much loved husband of Fay, father and father-in-law of Deborah and Rod, Caroline and Russell, Mark and Nora, granddad of Mike, Mark, James, Sarah, Victoria, Mel, Karina, Nikki and their partners and step-father and granddad of Madeleine, Damon, Nicola, Marcus and their families. A special thanks to the Health In Ageing Care team at Tauranga Hospital to whom we are most grateful for their kindness in their care of Denis. Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019