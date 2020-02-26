|
ALEXANDER, Denis James. Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2020, in Putaruru. Aged 68 Years. Loved son of the Late Jeffrey (Barney) and the late Peggy Alexander and brother of Suzanne and Michael (Smiley) and uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews. Father and Father in law of Zak and Courtney, Kain and Matt and Aza and Chelsey (all of Perth) and grandfather to Odin, Ivar and Parker. "Always Remembered." A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 at 2.00pm at the Putaruru Timber Museum, State Highway 1. All correspondence to: South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020