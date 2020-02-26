Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Putaruru Timber Museum
State Highway 1
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis James ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Denis James ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER, Denis James. Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2020, in Putaruru. Aged 68 Years. Loved son of the Late Jeffrey (Barney) and the late Peggy Alexander and brother of Suzanne and Michael (Smiley) and uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews. Father and Father in law of Zak and Courtney, Kain and Matt and Aza and Chelsey (all of Perth) and grandfather to Odin, Ivar and Parker. "Always Remembered." A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 at 2.00pm at the Putaruru Timber Museum, State Highway 1. All correspondence to: South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -