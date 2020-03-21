|
MCKEWEN, Denis Edward. On March 19, 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Val. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Sheryl and Manuel, Susan and David, Karen and Murray, the late Ted, Ann and Carl, Marie, and Lawrence. Much loved Pop and great Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Denis' life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Tuesday, March 24 at 1 pm, to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the McKewen family C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020