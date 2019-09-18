|
MALONE, Denis Edmond. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on Monday 16 September 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Son of the late Ted and Betty. Brother and brother-in-law to Louise and Libby. Loved father to Thom and Catalina. Husband to Lily. Friend and previous husband to Jane. Will be sadly missed. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 20 September at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019