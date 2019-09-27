|
WATERS, Denis Daly McKay. On 24 September 2019 at home, surrounded by family, in his 82nd year. Much loved husband of Beverley. A loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Donna, Mark, Donna and Justin Devine, Chris and Alisa, and Aaron. Grandfather "GoG" of Ellen, Adam, Todd; Alana, Monica, Liam, Fintan, Francis, Ina; Anthony, Michelle, Beverly-Ann, David; Georgia and a loved Great Grandad of his 6 Great Grandchildren. Messages to 7 West Terrace, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice contact (03) 5789493 for the beneficiary account or c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated. In accordance with Denis's wishes a private cremation will be held. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019