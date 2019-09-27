Home

Denis Daly McKay WATERS

Denis Daly McKay WATERS Notice
WATERS, Denis Daly McKay. On 24 September 2019 at home, surrounded by family, in his 82nd year. Much loved husband of Beverley. A loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Donna, Mark, Donna and Justin Devine, Chris and Alisa, and Aaron. Grandfather "GoG" of Ellen, Adam, Todd; Alana, Monica, Liam, Fintan, Francis, Ina; Anthony, Michelle, Beverly-Ann, David; Georgia and a loved Great Grandad of his 6 Great Grandchildren. Messages to 7 West Terrace, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice contact (03) 5789493 for the beneficiary account or c/- PO Box 411 Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated. In accordance with Denis's wishes a private cremation will be held. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
