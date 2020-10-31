Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis URWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Charles URWIN

Add a Memory
Denis Charles URWIN Notice
URWIN, Denis Charles. Peacefully on 4 October 2020, with loving family by his side, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. Devoted father and father-in-law of Patrice and Bruce; Pete and Fee. Treasured Poppa of Courtney and Rhys, Regan and Bethany, Scott, Max and Abbey. Great Poppa of Madison and Cooper. A life well lived. You will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Denis's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on 2 November at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -