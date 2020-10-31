|
URWIN, Denis Charles. Peacefully on 4 October 2020, with loving family by his side, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. Devoted father and father-in-law of Patrice and Bruce; Pete and Fee. Treasured Poppa of Courtney and Rhys, Regan and Bethany, Scott, Max and Abbey. Great Poppa of Madison and Cooper. A life well lived. You will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Denis's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on 2 November at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020