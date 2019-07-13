|
|
|
PAIN, Denis Blake QSM. (Retired Judge). Passed away peacefully in Auckland City Hospital on 6 July 2019 following a short illness, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Cherished father of Judith, Simon and Helen, and father-in-law of Stephen and Patrick. Loved brother of Thomas (deceased). Adored and missed by his grandchildren Thomas, Oscar, Amelia, Seb and Louis. Loved brother-in-law of Norris, John, Robert, Michael and Paul. A private cremation was held in accordance with Denis' wishes. All communications to PO Box 42-065, Orakei, Auckland 1745.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019