WARREN, Denis Alfred QSM. RNZN. NZ11523. HMNZS Hawea. Able Seaman. Korea. On 5 November 2019 Denis passed away peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home in Te Aroha. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of Pauline and Peggy (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Daryl and Amanda (New South Wales) and Cary and Grace (Papua New Guinea). Cherished Poppa of Amanda, Jonathon; Elizabeth, Michelle and his Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Denis' life will be held on Saturday 9 November at 11.00 am at St Matthews Anglican Church, 269 Thames Street, Morrinsville. All communications to the Denis' Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019