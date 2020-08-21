Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
Dene Peter BIDDLECOMBE

BIDDLECOMBE, Dene Peter. Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Tuesday 18th August 2020, aged 61. Dearly loved father of Kate and Mark. Father-in-law to Karol. Much loved son of Peter (deceased) and Elaine. Loved step-son of Colin. Very much missed brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Paul, Karen and Chris. Loved by his nephews Ben, Tim, Nick, Adam, Simon and his niece Julia. Missed by Dr Nate and Training Nurse Beth. Resting peacefully with Charlie. Dene's funeral will be held on Tuesday 25th August. Please contact Davis Funerals on 6389026 for the link to webcast Dene's funeral.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020
