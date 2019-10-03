Home

den BOGAART Anna Maria Henrica (Anneke) van

den BOGAART Anna Maria Henrica (Anneke) van Notice
van den BOGAART, Anna Maria Henrica (Anneke). Peacefully passed away to join her husband on Tuesday the 1st October 2019 at Papakura Private Hospital; aged 94 years. Loving and devoted wife of recently deceased Wilhelmus (Wim) for 64 blessed years. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (deceased) and Fiona, Garry, Trudy and Bruce, Frank and Denise, Henry and Cecelia, Maria and Jim, Anthony (deceased) Bernadette, Anthony and Christel. A loving and special Oma to her many grandchildren and great-granddaughter. We would like to thank the staff of Papakura Private Hospital for their wonderful care of our mum and Oma. Funeral details to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
