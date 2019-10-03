|
|
|
van den BOGAART, Anna Maria Henrica (Anneke) (nee Vogels). Peacefully passed away on Tuesday the 1st of October 2019 at Papakura Private Hospital: aged 94 years. Loving and devoted wife of the recently deceased Wilhelmus (Wim) for 64 years. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (Deceased) and Fiona, Garry, Trudy and Bruce, Frank and Denise, Henry and Cecelia, Maria and Jim, Anthony (Deceased), Bernadette, and Anthony and Christel. A loving and special Oma to his many Grandchildren and great Grandchild. We would like to thank all the staff of Papakura Private Hospital for their wonderful care of our mum and Oma. A Rosary will be held for Anna at St Mary's Catholic Church 52 East Street, Papakura on Monday the 14th of October at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday the 15th of October at 11.30am followed by a burial service. 'Welterusten' In lieu of flowers donations to Starship Hospital. All messages to aaron.gray @fountainsfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019