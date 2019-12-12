|
VAN DEN BEMD, Janice Noelene. (nee Egen). Born October 13, 1944. Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearest, loving wife of the late Emmanuel. Much loved mother and mother in- law of Sonja and Jeroen, Jason, Brendan and Maiko. Cherished Oma of Liam, Ryan, Mathew and Mei. A celebration of Janice's life will be held on Saturday, 14th December at 2 pm in The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street. "KINDNESS. I shall pass through this world but once. Any good thing therefore I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer it, or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." -- Stephen Grellet
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019