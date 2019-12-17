Home

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
den AKKER David Charles van

den AKKER David Charles van Notice
van den AKKER, David Charles. Beloved Father and Brother, passed away peacefully on 15 December 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by all his children, A service for David will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday18 December at 11am. Donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 950, Taupo. Communications to c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
