Delwyn Phyllis (Roycroft) WALLEN

Delwyn Phyllis (Roycroft) WALLEN Notice
WALLEN, Delwyn Phyllis (nee Roycroft). In loving memory of our dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who passed on to glory Friday 31st May, 2019. Her passing was so sudden, but at least we said goodbye and thanks Mum. She seemed to reply don't cry for me, I am with Jesus. I have run my race, now you run yours. Always remembered by husband Les, children, Sharon, Tricia, Steven and their families. A service to celebrate Dell's life will be held at Life Church, 934 Cameron Rd, Tauranga, at 1:00pm Wed, 5 June 2019.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
