McCALL, Delrae Ivy. Born 11th July 1941. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th August, 2019; aged 78. Adored wife and best friend of Clem. Much loved mother of Susan, Andrea and Brian, Hayden and Fiona, Nicola and Bruce; and cherished Nana of Stella, Campbell, Dylan, Geoff, Hugo, Poppy, Bruno, Fergus, Jessica, Monique, Harriette and Will. A service to celebrate Delrae's love-filled life will be held at St Francis Tairua Anglican Church, 246 Main Road, Tairua, on Friday 16th August, at 11:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019